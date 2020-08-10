Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Search for missing man comes to tragic end

Jarrard Potter
9th Aug 2020 1:25 PM | Updated: 10th Aug 2020 6:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been recovered by police searching for a man missing on the state's north coast on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have been conducting inquires to locate a 44-year-old man, who was last seen leaving a caravan park on Iluka Road, Woombah, just north of Yamba, on Thursday August 6.

The man's white Jeep was found unattended in bushland between Iluka Road, near Elizabeth Street and Hickey Street at Iluka yesterday.

Following a search of the area, with the assistance of SES, the body of a man was found in nearby bushland today. While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
clarence police district coastal views editors picks missing person welfare concerns
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID surge not enough to salvage business

        Premium Content COVID surge not enough to salvage business

        News Granite Belt businesswoman’s bittersweet goodbye to loyal and well-fed customers.

        HOT PROPERTY: 10 Granite Belt listings not to miss

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: 10 Granite Belt listings not to miss

        News The market is ripe with properties ready to be snapped up by savvy buyers or those...

        BOTTOMS UP: Brewers‘ secret to perfect beer

        Premium Content BOTTOMS UP: Brewers‘ secret to perfect beer

        News Granite Belt brewers relish the opportunity to push the boundaries on the iconic...

        CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Premium Content CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Crime Police say the Warwick community is ‘sick and tired’ of teens flouting the law and...