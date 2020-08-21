Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
News

Police answer rumours linking fire and deceased woman

Cathy Adams
21st Aug 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUMOURS were running rife on social media about a link between a house fire at Mooball yesterday and a woman whose remains were found at Byron Bay last month.

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS

Fire completely destroyed a home on Tweed Valley Way at Mooball yesterday afternoon, despite the efforts of fire crews from Burringbar and Mullumbimby.

Soon after, social media claims surfaced about links to Thea Liddle, whose remains were found at Byron Bay during a search for the missing woman.

NSW Police however discounted the rumour.

"There is no link between the blaze and any ongoing investigations," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

They said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

 

 

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
editors picks house fire missing woman mooball northern rivers fires thea liddle tweed valley way
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug driving offenders

        Premium Content NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug driving offenders

        News Here is the list of people sentenced this week for driving with drugs or alcohol in their system.

        ‘Looking better than it has’: Farmers hopeful for La Niña

        Premium Content ‘Looking better than it has’: Farmers hopeful for La Niña

        Rural Experts say there is 70 per cent chance of a wet season, with hopes high for...

        Mum imprisoned in squalor lashes out after losing children

        Premium Content Mum imprisoned in squalor lashes out after losing children

        News The court heard the Stanthorpe woman and her children had been locked up in ‘pigsty...

        ROADWORKS: Traffic disruptions for Stanthorpe motorists

        Premium Content ROADWORKS: Traffic disruptions for Stanthorpe motorists

        Information Closures, delays and hazards. Here is your full list of traffic conditions around...