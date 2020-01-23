Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are hoping the woman in this photo can help with their investigations.
Police are hoping the woman in this photo can help with their investigations.
Crime

POLICE: $130 in groceries snuck through self-serve check-out

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jan 2020 7:56 AM | Updated: 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hoping the public can help them identify a woman who could help with their investigations.

At 9.38am on Monday a woman attended a grocery sore on Maryborough St, placing various grocery items into a trolley.

When attending the self-serve check-out, she has only paid for one small item and exited the business without paying for the remaining items.

The groceries stolen were valued at about $130.

Police from Bundaberg Station are seeking assistance from the public to help identify the woman in the photo who they believe can assist them in their investigations.

If you recognise this person or have any information in relation to the matter please contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2000136815. 

More Stories

Show More
crime grocery shopping police stealing
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

        premium_icon 98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

        Weather Multiple severe thunderstorms have formed in southeast Queensland and are heading east, with 98km/h gusts already recorded.

        Dam extension gets tick of approval from council

        premium_icon Dam extension gets tick of approval from council

        News Councillors give new food and drink outlet and function facility the green...

        Oz Day winners: Top citizens named

        premium_icon Oz Day winners: Top citizens named

        News A Stanthorpe teenager’s volunteer work and sporting success has seen him named...

        Dalveen tree species now on ‘critically endangered’ list

        premium_icon Dalveen tree species now on ‘critically endangered’ list

        News The Dalveen blue box is the first Granite Belt species to be marked as critically...