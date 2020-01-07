Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

PolAir called in for dramatic Brisbane CBD police chase

by ELISE WILLIAMS
7th Jan 2020 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ONE person remains on the run following a dramatic and extensive police chase through Brisbane yesterday.

According to police, four offenders were travelling in a stolen car through Cannon Hill, in the city's east, when police spotted the vehicle and made attempts to pull it over around 1.30pm.

The driver of the stolen vehicle ignored police orders before speeding off in the direction of the city, crashing the car in Woolloongabba.

Police were able to arrest three of the four culprits as they attempted to flee from the scene. 

The fourth person ran to a nearby business, believed to be a mechanic, where they stole a second vehicle and drove off.

Multiple police cars pursued the stolen car in a dramatic chase across the Story Bridge, with PolAir tracking the car's whereabouts from the sky. 

The police pursuit was called off due to worries around public safety, as the car drove erratically in the direction of the Brisbane's busy CBD. 

The second stolen vehicle was located a short time afterwards in Hawthorne, however the offender is still on the run.

More Stories

Show More
car chase polair police chase stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs firefighters brave catastrophic NSW blaze

        premium_icon Southern Downs firefighters brave catastrophic NSW blaze

        News LOCAL heroes don’t hesitate when asked to help fire-affected communities across the country.

        Three days full of the best folk and ukulele music

        premium_icon Three days full of the best folk and ukulele music

        News Heritage Estate Wines are giving away 20 free tickets for fireys who are interested...

        Midwives patiently wait for new year arrivals

        premium_icon Midwives patiently wait for new year arrivals

        News Stanthorpe Hospital midwives wait patiently for the first baby of 2020 to arrive.

        BoM expects isolated showers and thunderstorms

        premium_icon BoM expects isolated showers and thunderstorms

        News The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting isolated showers and thunderstorms to hang...