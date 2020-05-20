Check out MasterChef Poh’s incredible two-ingredient recipe

MasterChef star Poh Ling Yeow shared her recipe for a delicious but oh-so-simple classic – and all you need is two basic ingredients.

Many of us have been turning to baking these past few months as we spend more time at home than ever before because of social distancing measures.

But if you've been put off by the thought of making something from scratch (or still have no idea what the hell a sourdough starter is) than this easy recipe from MasterChef star Poh Ling Yeow is definitely for you.

The celebrity chef shared on Instagram her recipe for palmiers from her book Poh Bakes, revealing it was "one of my fave things to make".

Poh Ling Yeow has a tasty pastry dish that only requires two ingredients.

Surprisingly the classic recipe only needs two ingredients - caster sugar and puff pastry - which Poh said you can either buy ready-made from the supermarket or make yourself at home.

Poh's method, which takes under an hour to make, was a hit with her followers on Instagram who praised the straightforward method.

"Palmiers are so nostalgic for me. My sis and I used to get to share one after ballet class each week. Huge treat for us," one person wrote.

"Oh my god @pohlingyeow this is one of my fave recipes from your book," another commented. "So satisfying and pretty, yet so simple."

"Looks delicious! Hope you're not sick of hearing that," another fan wrote.

Poh shared the recipe on her Instagram – so simple anyone can make them.

Poh rose to fame while competing on the first season of MasterChef in 2009, where she came runner-up to Julie Goodwin.

The 47-year-old has returned to the series this year for another tilt at first place on MasterChef Australia All-Stars - and she's been a firm fan favourite to win.

In the decade since her first TV appearance, Poh has kept busy, hosting several seasons of TV show Poh's Kitchen on the ABC before moving to SBS with Poh & Co in 2015.

Poh is back on MasterChef for another go at first place.

Despite her success since MasterChef, Poh said she always wanted another go at the show that first made her famous.

"Strangely, I had secretly fantasised about doing an All Stars thing for a long time," she told Nova's Fitzy And Wippa.

"For me, the thrill of that kitchen is being in the fray. Once you've been bitten by that bug, seeing what's possible in these impossible time limits and the crazy amount of pressure, that's a really unique thing and that's why I came back."

Originally published as Poh's incredible two-ingredient recipe