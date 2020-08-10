Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

PNG outbreak: Queensland deploys medical team

by Peter Carruthers
10th Aug 2020 9:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRACK medical team from Cairns Hospital has been deployed to assist with exploding COVID-19 cases in Papua New Guinea.

Following 106 new cases there in the past week, the Australian government is assisting by deploying Australian Medical Assistance Teams.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the department was committed to supporting the Australian government response and had nominated five clinical staff from across Queensland.

"Three staff have been sent in total, all from Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service," she said.

Meanwhile, concern about containing a COVID outbreak at the remote Ok Tedi gold mine has been raised by a former mine employee.

It's understood Cairns-based FIFO workers have been trapped at the mine site following a 14-day suspension of mining operations and charter flights in and out of Tabubil.

 

The Ok Tedi mine in Papua New Guinea has shut down for 14-days following the infection of seven employees.
The Ok Tedi mine in Papua New Guinea has shut down for 14-days following the infection of seven employees.

Cairns local and former mine worker Terry Hyde said the outbreak had been managed well, according to his PNG sources.

"(But) the big issue is if it gets into the squatters' camp," he said.

"They are all packing in there together and no one would be enforcing COVID rules."

Also of worry to Mr Hyde was the chewing and spitting of betel nut in the highland mining village of Tabubil.

Cairns-based senator Nita Green said the health, safety and welfare of Cairns locals working at the mine needed to be a priority.

"The federal government needs to work closely with PNG authorities to understand the situation at the mine and contact all Australians at Ok Tedi mine to make sure they have all the support and assistance they need," she said.

"If any Cairns residents need assistance, they can contact my office."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks papua new guinea

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRACKSIDE: Faces lapping up action at Morgan Park

        Premium Content TRACKSIDE: Faces lapping up action at Morgan Park

        Sport Rain was at bay when drivers hit the track for a day of fast-paced racing at Morgan Park.

        COVID surge not enough to salvage business

        Premium Content COVID surge not enough to salvage business

        News Granite Belt businesswoman’s bittersweet goodbye to loyal and well-fed customers.

        HOT PROPERTY: 10 Granite Belt listings not to miss

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: 10 Granite Belt listings not to miss

        News The market is ripe with properties ready to be snapped up by savvy buyers or those...

        BOTTOMS UP: Brewers‘ secret to perfect beer

        Premium Content BOTTOMS UP: Brewers‘ secret to perfect beer

        News Granite Belt brewers relish the opportunity to push the boundaries on the iconic...