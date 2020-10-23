Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

PM drops massive border news

by Staff writers
23rd Oct 2020 3:56 PM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed Australia's state and territories - except for WA - have agreed "in principle" to get borders open by Christmas.

Mr Morrison said today's National Cabinet meeting had been a successful one with Australia's leaders agreeing to hopefully have all hard borders gone by the end of the year.

Western Australia has a hard border in place while Melburnians are banned from entering every state and territory.

Mr Morrison said West Australian Premier Mark McGowan still had some reservations about reopening his state but the PM was hopeful the entire country could be reopen by late December.

"I look forward to the continuing opening up," the PM said.

"Western Australia, there are special circumstances there. I made that very clear, the nature of our economy and how that works, the premier continues to maintain that position.

"Around the rest of the country, they have their timetables and we look forward to it opening by Christmas of this year.

"Certainly seven out of the eight states and territories will be open and that will be a great day for Australia. You never know, it might be eight."

Follow the latest coronavirus news in our live updates below.

Originally published as PM drops massive border news

More Stories

border lockdown editors picks lockdown scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charity helps teens dance away worries of 2020

        Premium Content Charity helps teens dance away worries of 2020

        Rural ‘We always find rural kids and rural families are the last ones to ask’: The rare pop up shop helping graduations after rocky year.

        Money blamed for Stanthorpe man’s explosive outburst

        Premium Content Money blamed for Stanthorpe man’s explosive outburst

        News 53-year-old called the woman a c--t before throwing a tea towel

        EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest drink/ drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest drink/ drug drivers

        News Your full list of people to be sentenced on drink and drug driving offences this...

        CRIME WRAP: Stolen car fire sparks police investigation

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Stolen car fire sparks police investigation

        News A STOLEN car is at the centre of the Granite Belt fire, which has left police...