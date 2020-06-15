Plot twist: Players to take the pitch in new competition

Three teams from the Granite Belt are expected to be nominated for the Toowoomba Football League.

Three teams from the Granite Belt are expected to be nominated for the Toowoomba Football League.

THERE’S been a big twist in the fate of football in 2020.

At a Football Stanthorpe meeting last Wednesday it was decided there would be no local competition in town this year.

However, not happy with that outcome, members of Stanthorpe United Redbacks Football Club got together and reached out to Football South West.

They’ve successfully come to an agreement that will see three teams play in the Toowoomba Football League this season.

Club president Brian Westerhout made the surprise announcement in an online statement.

“Stanthorpe United committee members have been working feverishly behind the scenes to seek out options that may be available elsewhere to provide football to all local players who are keen to play this season,” he said.

The club held positive discussions with Football South West chairman Nigel Fanning on Friday and have since had the proposal endorsed by Football Stanthorpe.

Three teams will contest the Toowoomba competition, being a men’s team, ladies and senior colts (16/17 year old boys).

“Stanthorpe United is now opening the opportunity to all footballers within the Granite Belt district to lodge an expression of interest of joining one of the above mentioned teams,” Mr Westerhout said.

The only catch is that all games will be played in the Toowoomba region.

Men’s and ladies games will predominantly be played Sunday with senior colts mostly Saturday.

According to Mr Westerhout, fixtures will be played until mid/late October with finals set for early November.

Buses will also transport teams to their games.

“We believe that these are very different and unusual times and as such should be treated differently.

“The Redbacks committee wants to promote these teams as a ‘United Stanthorpe’ more so than Stanthorpe United.

“This will help create new relationships between players and clubs, just like rep football used to in years gone by.

“Stanthorpe United confirm that this groundbreaking and historical season will only be a one-off event and that hopefully all local clubs will return to full strength in 2021,” Mr Westerhout said.

Registration fees have also been reduced down to $250 per player.

Players need to register their interest in playing as soon as possible with expressions sent to stanthorpeunited@gmail.com

A training run and information session will be held Thursday night at International Club from 6pm.