Pledge to start iconic summer sport

GAME ON: Stanthorpe cricketers will get their chance to take to the pitch however it may be in a modified format.

CRICKET: Determined not to be a by-product of COVID-19 restrictions, Stanthorpe Cricket Association has vowed to return to the pitch this season.

The season, expected to start in the first two weeks of October, is believed to run in its traditional 40-over format.

According to president Ben Staley, drastic changes could be made to ensure players can take to the pitch.

“With everything going on at the moment, we’re thinking of delaying the season,” Staley said.

“If we get delayed to December or January, we might look at playing a six-week T20 competition.

“We’d probably prefer to play our regular season as normal, but we’ll look at all the options to get some sort of cricket going this summer.”

The Association is already at a loss heading into the season, with Tenterfield unable to field a team due to the Queensland border restrictions.

Staley said the loss of the competition’s fifth team wouldn’t be detrimental to the season outcome, but he was concerned about running a shortened game.

“I’m a bit old school, I like the longer version of cricket,” he said.

“I think we would definitely gain some people playing T20 but you’d also lose players as well.

“A lot of people maybe don’t play because it’s five or six hours of your Saturday.”

While many winter sports were forced to remain on the sidelines due to virus restrictions, Staley was hopeful for any form of the iconic summer sport going ahead.

“If some of the older players have a season off, they might not come back,” he said,

“That’s why we’re thinking of having some sort of cricket so people keep the taste for it and stay keen.”

