Flinders University Professor Nikolai Petrovsky on August 19, 2020. Prof Petrovsky is chairman and research director of Vaxine, has developed a promising new COVID-19 vaccine candidate, called COVAX-19Ã‚Â®. Picture Matt Turner.
Letters to the Editor

Please people of Australia don’t give up your rights so easy

Staff writer
21st Aug 2020 11:30 AM
Letter to Editor

 

IT IS not the right of any government to tell an individual that they have to inject an unproven test vaccine into their body.

With Mr Morrison's comments that the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for all Australians, we have stepped into the dangerous ground of becoming an authoritarian government.

When you take away the right of choice from your citizens then you have become no better than a country like China who dictate leadership-laws to its citizens.

I am not against vaccinations, what I am against is government control and dictatorship. The handling of the pandemic by this Morrison government has been very dictatorial without the long-term consequences being taken into account.

Jo and Tim Jerome
We have gone hundreds of billions into debt.

Debt has to be paid back.

You either pay the debt back by raising taxes or you sell your debt to another country and become subservient to your new master.

Mr Morrison says what he is doing is for the best interest of all Australians.

It won't be his generation that will be paying back this massive debt it will be his and my children and their children to come.

China will no doubt offer to buy our debt, then at last they can have us lock stock and barrel. Please people of Australia don't give up your rights too easy. With deep concern,

Tim Jerome, Traveston

Independent candidate for the seat of Gympie

Gympie's Tim Jerome.
