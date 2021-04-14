‘Please explain’: Confusion over FQ’s competition reforms

Magpies Crusaders defender Lathan Dunn was deployed predominantly as a forward during the club's inter club trial.

Magpies Crusaders chairman Barry Jansen has hit out at a Football Queensland social media post flagging potential upheavals for seniors competitions across the state.

The post in question related to what FQ described as "an exciting first for Australian football", positing zone changes that would pit regional based teams against each other and exclude southeast Queensland teams.

"FQ's competition reforms will connect the football pyramid to create stronger pathways for players and clubs across the state," the post on Monday stated.

"Expanded men's and women's senior competitions in SEQ will deliver connected competitions through promotion and relegation while providing new opportunities for aspirational clubs."

But the post and possible reforms is understood to have caused angst among some regional clubs.

The zone reforms would be divided into the Northern Region (Far North, North, North West and Mackay), Central Coast Region (Wide Bay and Central), and SEQ Region (Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and South West).

Magpies Crusaders technical director Anthony Alexander, new coach Thomas Ballantyne and committee member Barry Jansen.

It is understood FQ is to meet with Mackay Regional Football Zone clubs in May to discuss the reforms and future implications for players, their pathways and families.

Magpies Crusaders chairman Barry Jansen said he had contacted FQ to pull the social media post until that meeting, fearing the potential fallout on regional clubs.

"It is going to be an issue if it stays up there," Jansen said.

"Members want to know what their futures are."

The Crusaders' NPL licence expires at the end of 2022, and Jansen said the club was yet to understand pathways beyond that time frame.

He said FQ had not given the club "a definite on what is the pathway after 2022".

"I've asked for a 'please explain'," Jansen said.

Clubs in Queensland are yet to adopt or ratify the recommendations paper.