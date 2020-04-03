Player’s rejoice after government backflip

GOLF has enjoyed a short-lived hiatus after the government did a backflip on banning play.

It’s a boost for Stanthorpe golfers, with most other sports and physical activity impacted by the sweeping coronavirus bans.

Stanthorpe Golf Club president Steve Kay that they will be strictly enforcing the restrictions so they can remain operational.

“Queensland golf clubs can now open in line with the Queensland Health direction on non-essential business, activity and undertaking regarding outdoor sporting based activities with social distancing observed and limited to two people,” Mr Kay said.

The course was able to reopen this morning.

“We will be monitoring and enforcing the new restrictions,” Mr Kay said.

“If members and guests do not comply with all new restrictions the golf club may still need to close to protect the vast majority of members who will do the right thing.

“Members health and safety are paramount and these will not be compromised.

“This is a fast moving situation, our aim is to have the golf course open for our members and guests.

“Thank you for your patience,” he said.

The golf course will be open with the following restrictions in place:

- Maximum of two people per group.

- One person per cart.

- Keep 1.5m from any other person, avoid congregating on tees and greens.

- If you are aged 70+ or in a high risk category as defined by the Health Department, please stay at home if advised.

- Alcohol is strictly forbidden – serious penalties apply.

- No loitering anywhere – on the course, around the clubhouse or car park.

- Arrive just prior to and leave immediately after your game to avoid any possible congestion/congregation

- The club are planning for competitions on Saturdays (from 11am) and Wednesdays (from 8am) with the new restrictions in place to control tee times on these busy days.

- Bunkers are out of play.

- Flagsticks have been removed.

- Please observe new signage around the club.

- No sharing of equipment.