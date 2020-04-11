Players find normality in extremely rare situation

TEE TIME: Madeline Jarman, Lynette Ludlow and Stanthorpe Golf Club president Steve Kay enjoying the social aspect of the game prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

GOLF: On, off and back on again: Golfers at Stanthorpe Golf Club are making the most of every second they have on the green.

Play has been continuing as close to normality as it possibly can, according to club secretary Nita Thouard.

“We still have our weekly and monthly club competitions being played just under some very strict guidelines,” Thouard said.

She said both new and old faces of the club will take to the Amosfield Rd course tomorrow morning, vying for the April monthly medal.

“The monthly medal is usually held on the first weekend of every month but we had to postpone it last week due to the rain,” Thouard said.

“If you win a monthly medal then all 12 monthly winners throughout the year go head to head at the end of the year.”

Despite the go ahead from Golf Australia, Thouard said golfers follow the basic routine of playing their game in pairs, handing in their scorecards and then leaving the course.

“There is no social congregation afterwards like we usually would have before all of this.

“It is purely for exercise purposes that the course is still able to be open and operating.”

Despite the cancellation of all major events in the club’s near future, Thouard said players are just appreciating the fact that they are still able to play.

“We are thrilled that we are still able to be open,” she said.

“There is a mix of new and old players so it is good to see some new faces coming out the course and having a go.”