Players defy odds making history for our region

OZTAG: History has been made for players representing Stanthorpe at the Senior State Cup competition held on the Sunshine Coast over the weekend.

The Under 20s team played six games across two days, bringing home their first ever recorded win from the highly competitive carnival.

Stanthorpe’s small oztag contingent joined hundreds of players from across the state, with coach Darcy Filmer extremely proud of his team.

“We have been competing at the carnival for the last three years and from memory have never won a game,” Filmer said.

Despite the wet conditions, something Stanthorpe players are foreign too, they managed to take down Moorooka on Saturday, securing the defeat and making Stanthorpe oztag history 3-2.

Filmer said the four Gold Coast players who teamed up with Stanthorpe’s reps were a handy asset, helping the team get over the line at this year’s competition.

“They knew what they were doing. That’s their sport, so they were definitely a handy asset,” he said.

Team captain Ed Filmer said his team was recognised across the weekend for their impressive attitude and sportsmanship.

“It really showed the heart of our players to bounce back from such a crushing defeat.

“No matter what the result was they always had the right attitude,” he said.

Gold Coast player Rhys Hillsley who joined the Stanthorpe team of 10 said he was confident the team would pull a win out of the bag at some point.

“It’s never good to get a loss but I don’t think the score board really told the story,” he said.

Players won’t take to the fields now until our local competition kicks off in October.