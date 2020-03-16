Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TAG THAT: Stanthorpe rep players with coach Darcy Filmer.
TAG THAT: Stanthorpe rep players with coach Darcy Filmer.
News

Players defy odds making history for our region

Saavanah Bourke
16th Mar 2020 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OZTAG: History has been made for players representing Stanthorpe at the Senior State Cup competition held on the Sunshine Coast over the weekend.

The Under 20s team played six games across two days, bringing home their first ever recorded win from the highly competitive carnival.

Stanthorpe’s small oztag contingent joined hundreds of players from across the state, with coach Darcy Filmer extremely proud of his team.

“We have been competing at the carnival for the last three years and from memory have never won a game,” Filmer said.

Despite the wet conditions, something Stanthorpe players are foreign too, they managed to take down Moorooka on Saturday, securing the defeat and making Stanthorpe oztag history 3-2.

Filmer said the four Gold Coast players who teamed up with Stanthorpe’s reps were a handy asset, helping the team get over the line at this year’s competition.

“They knew what they were doing. That’s their sport, so they were definitely a handy asset,” he said.

Team captain Ed Filmer said his team was recognised across the weekend for their impressive attitude and sportsmanship.

“It really showed the heart of our players to bounce back from such a crushing defeat.

“No matter what the result was they always had the right attitude,” he said.

Gold Coast player Rhys Hillsley who joined the Stanthorpe team of 10 said he was confident the team would pull a win out of the bag at some point.

“It’s never good to get a loss but I don’t think the score board really told the story,” he said.

Players won’t take to the fields now until our local competition kicks off in October.

oztag queensland senior state cup stanthorpe oztag stanthorpe sport
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health No handshakes, huge fines for visitors who don’t self-isolate and even bigger limits on gatherings could be announced within days.

        Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council election

        premium_icon Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council...

        News THE complete list of ways you can have your say in the Southern Downs Regional...

        ‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

        premium_icon ‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

        News ADVOCATES plea for assistance to curb growing crisis in Warwick.

        1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        premium_icon 1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        Health The coronavirus made the biggest jump yet in QLD last night