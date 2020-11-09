Player ratings: Marika unleashes the beast
The Wallabies scored an upset win against the All Blacks in Brisbane, and while they had several strong performers, one man stood out.
15. Tom Banks - 7/10
Bounced back strongly after being dropped last week with one of his best games for the Wallabies.
14. Tom Wright - 7
Really impressive debut capped by a try with his first touch of the ball. Will play plenty more matches.
13. Jordan Petaia - 6
Limited opportunities but always looked half a chance to do something. Injuries remain biggest worry.
12. Hunter Paisami - 7
Underrated player. Lost possession a few times but his hard running and defence were top class.
11. Marika Koroibete - 9
Had the All Blacks sweating every time he got his hands on the pill and tough in defence. Unlucky to get a yellow card.
10. Reece Hodge - 8
Great team player who can just slot into any role. Not a natural No, 10 but loves a scrap.
9. Nic White - 6
Annoyed the All Blacks from go to woah with all his chatter but had an up and down match.
8. Harry Wilson - 7
Another workhorse performance. Would like to see him attack the blindside more.
7. Michael Hooper - 7
The busiest player on the field and led by example when the Wallabies were a man down.
6. Lachie Swinton - 3
Made some monster hits but his undeserved red card was a killer blow.
5. Matt Philip - 8
Most improved player this series and just keeps getting better and better.
4. Rob Simmons - 5
Didn't have the same impact he has when coming off the bench. Tried hard but gave away a couple of penalties.
3. Allan Alaalatoa - 6
Did everything asked of him but will face a hard time keeping Taniela Tupou on the bench after his replacement scored the winning try.
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa - 6
Made some erratic throws early on but didn't put a foot wrong after that and made some handy runs.
1. James Slipper - 6
Scrummaged and tackled well but went off injured in his 100th Test.
RESERVES:
16. Folau Fainga'a - 4
17. Angus Bell - 6
18. Taniela Tupou - 6
19. Ned Hanigan - 4
20. Liam Wright - 4
21. Tate McDermott - 4
22. Noah Lolesio - 5
23. Filipo Daugunu - 4