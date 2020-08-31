Menu
WILD WONDER: The tour hopes to bring Stanthorpe kids back to nature.
Play experience to get Stanthorpe kids back to nature

Tessa Flemming
31st Aug 2020 4:00 PM
WITH more stress and anxiety in the world than ever before, a unique play program is bringing Stanthorpe kids back to their roots.

Nature Play Queensland is set to take their Loose Parts program across the Southern Downs later this October, due to growing demand for alternative fun.

The program focuses on play using a variety of interesting sources including “logs, stepping stones, sticks or the recycled things people typically throw out”.

It was a play experience organiser Rebecca Burch said could lead to”endless opportunities to learn.”

“There’s always pressures in society for kids. There’s a lot of homework, afterschool activities and structured routines that mean they don’t necessarily get an extended period of time in nature to engage and that’s countrywide,” she said.

“Research shows that nature play and learning promotes health benefits, supports wellbeing and helps to reduce stress, and this is particularly relevant during COVID-19 times.”

While the pandemic had forced the program to adjust how it spread its message, Ms Burch said it had also led to an increase in educators seeking out the method.

“(Nature play) is continually on the rise,” she said.

“More schools are taking learning and curriculum outdoors, and teachers, through word of mouth, are constantly contacting us and this has only increased in COVID-19 times.

“The tour across regional parts of Queensland provides educators free support and mentoring to further enhance their play and learning spaces

“They want an alternative way to enrich learning.”

Nature Play Queensland is currently hosting free workshop on their website www.natureplayqld.org.au

Workshops will be held in Warwick on October 6 and Stanthorpe October 5.

For more information, contact info@natureplayqld.org.au

Stanthorpe Border Post

