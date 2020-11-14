Plastic surgeon to sue over online review on doctor site

Cesidio Colagrande has vowed to take legal action against a mystery commenter he claims left a defamatory review on a doctor-rating website.

HIGH-PROFILE Glitter Strip plastic surgeon Cesidio Colagrande has vowed to take legal action against a mystery commenter he claims left a defamatory review on a doctor-rating website.

It comes after the Federal Court of Australia last week ordered Telstra to hand over documents, which will assist the doctor to identify the account and person who left the comment on California-based site ratemds.com: "After what he did to me, I can't believe he's still practising".

The comment linked to an online news article.

His application for legal discovery came two years after the doctor was cleared of one charge of indecent assault by the Queensland Court of Appeal.

He had earlier been convicted of the offence, which was alleged to have been against a female patient in 2014, but the State's appeal court ordered a retrial after it found there had been a miscarriage of justice because the prosecution failed to disclose the fact the complainant had tried to withdraw her complaint.

Two days after the court decision, the Director of Public Prosecutions abandoned the charge, deciding not to re-try the doctor.

Federal Court documents show Dr Colagrande has instructed his legal team to commence defamation proceedings against the commenter, once they have been identified.

Speaking exclusively to the Gold Coast Bulletin, the father of four said he did not know about the comment until his patients informed him.

"I was shocked, it's horrible to read and this person needs to be held accountable," he said.

"You cannot in this day and age write false and defamatory material about someone and think you're going to get away with it.

"It is happening far too frequently people need to be held accountable.

"They are cowards. If you have something to say, then put your name to it and reveal yourself. Don't hide behind this veil of anonymity."

Dr Colagrande said he saw the comment not only as defamatory but also as a case of "online bullying".

" … people think they can get away with it. They can run but they can't hide and in 14 days we will find out who is responsible.

"The courts have already said there was a miscarriage of justice and I've been vindicated but this post was written after I'd had my verdict overturned and it's purpose is malicious."

Telstra have been ordered to provide "all documents … that are or have been in its possession which establish evidence, or assist in establishing" the account, the account holder, the computer and internet connection and the identity of the person who left the comment.

They have until November 24 to disclose them to Dr Colagrande's legal team.

