Plans kickstart on new riverside glamping experience

GLAMPING: Each tent will include an ensuite and more.

A one-of-a-kind glamping experience will soon hit the Southern Downs, with a Severnlea tourist development the latest in a suite of new projects to be approved.

An application to establish the intimate guest operation at 199 Stabilies Rd was first brought up with Southern Downs Regional Council in January.

Gary Hayes and partners submitted the application on behalf of property owner Jo Sorbello, which proposed the construction of two glamping sites on the 5ha property backing onto the Severn River.

The two sites will house a maximum of four guests and span 240 sqm, and each tent will include ensuites, ceiling fans and fixed power.

The development was designed to transform unused ground and the applicants claimed it would not “reduce the productive capacity” of nearby farms.

“The proposed development is within a historic rural subdivision where the lots ranges from between 3.5ha to 6ha, thus limited rural activates are able to take place,” the application read.

“The structures have been strategically placed around a rocky outcrop that is unable to be used for agricultural purposes.”

The development will be at least 50m from the river itself and connected to a septic system to minimise environmental impact.

It comes amid an apparent boom for tourist developments on the Southern Downs.

A 10 site “glamper” retreat was approved for The Falls in March, while in February a Eukey tourist destination application proposed converting Queensland Rail carriages into accommodation.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said in October last year the council had seen a steady increase in development approvals in a “positive sign for the region.”