Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
Breaking

Plane crashes in Iran with 180 passengers and crew

8th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

crash iran plane seniors-news ukraine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Littleproud responds to scathing bushfire criticism

        premium_icon Littleproud responds to scathing bushfire criticism

        News FEDERAL plan revealed ahead of worsening conditions.

        A magical view to the future as cafe owner plans retirement

        premium_icon A magical view to the future as cafe owner plans retirement

        News THIS entrepreneurial Killarney woman is searching for that special someone to take...

        Cops catch alleged Killarney Co-op thief

        premium_icon Cops catch alleged Killarney Co-op thief

        News DROUGHT desperation forces staff to amp up security procedures.

        PHOTOS: Junior players raise skill sets

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Junior players raise skill sets

        News Junior football players are spending their school holidays working on improving...