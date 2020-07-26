Menu
Multiple people are suspected to have died in Utah. Picture: Fox13
News

US plane crash kills multiple people

by James Hall
26th Jul 2020 10:01 AM

Multiple people are feared dead after a light plane crashed in the suburbs of a US city after it burst into flames among Utah homes.

There were six people on board at the time of the tragic incident, police say, but some are believed to have survived.

The aircraft plummeted into a house in the state's city West Jordan, which burst into flames leaving one person in the home with injuries.

Another three houses were damaged as rescue crews remain on the scene dismantling the horrific rubble.

It has been reported at least two children were on board but it is believed they survived the crash and had already been taken to hospital.

The incident occurred about two kilometres from the local airstrip though it is not yet known if the aircraft was landing or taking off.

Emergency authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

