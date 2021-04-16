Plan puts boat harbour as recreation star of Tweed

The areas covered by the adopted Jack Evans Boat Harbour Plan of Management.

Tweed Shire Council has adopted its plan of management for the Jack Evans Boat Harbour precinct to transform the area into a recreational and tourist centrepiece.

The draft plan was placed on public exhibition until December 8, 2020 and was adopted by council at its February, 2021 meeting.

Tweed Mayor Chris Cherry welcomed the plan's adoption and thanked residents for their input.

"Their contributions will make certain the priorities to enhance, protect and manage the precinct are delivered and that the plan meets the needs of the Tweed community now and into the future," Cr Cherry said.

"The plan ensures that the Jack Evans Boat Harbour precinct is recognised as a high quality, accessible regional facility for passive recreation."

The plan covers several parklands in the area, the northern and western sections of the waterway and some sections of Ebenezer Park.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said approval and adoption of the plan of management will ensure 11 hectares of prime community land at the Jack Evans Boat Harbour precinct can serve as a recreational and tourism focal point for Tweed Heads.

"The NSW Government has invested over $193,000 from its Crown Reserves Improvement Fund into this urban parkland precinct over the past two years to support boardwalk, cycleway, seating and shade improvements as well as erosion protection work, so it's great to see the precinct plan coming to fruition," Mr Provest said.

The plan is consistent with the Tweed Shire open space strategy and the council's policy for commercial recreation activities on public open space, and has now been approved by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the plan of management is an important document as it ensures appropriate management and use of valued community land, so that residents and visitors to the Tweed region can continue to enjoy this community space for generations to come.

To view the Jack Evans Boat Harbour plan of management, a companion guide and for more information, visit www.yoursaytweed.com.au/JEBH.

The plan was informed by community consultations undertaken in 2018 and 2020, which included the what's your vision for Jack Evans Boat Harbour survey.