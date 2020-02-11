Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A pizza shop has fallen victim to another brazen break-in that will cost the owners more to repair than the items stolen.
A pizza shop has fallen victim to another brazen break-in that will cost the owners more to repair than the items stolen.
Crime

Pizza shop forced to close after brazen theft

Shayla Bulloch
by and SHAYLA BULLOCH
11th Feb 2020 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville pizza shop has fallen victim to another brazen break-in that will cost the owners more to repair than the items stolen.

Players Pizza at Kirwan was targeted by two youths who smashed a front door and stole seven bottles of coke about 11.35pm Monday.

Kirwan Station officer-in-charge Jason Brosnan said the pair were caught on CCTV throwing a concrete brick through the glass door.

He said police will chase up the footage and start their investigation.

The owners of the Herveys Range Rd shop took to social media to air their frustration.

"I have no words this morning, only tears," the post read.

"I am a strong woman, but the past week has tested me to no end."

The break-in was the second incident at the sore in less than a week.

On February 5, two glass panels had been smashed by rocks.

Police were investigating the incident and Players Pizza will be closed tonight.

c rime players pizza theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Art Prize conqueror set for return to defend $25k title

        premium_icon Art Prize conqueror set for return to defend $25k title

        News The biennial Stanthorpe Art Prize is approaching with entries closing in just over a month for the $50,000 art show.

        Michael the Wombat lives to fight another day

        premium_icon Michael the Wombat lives to fight another day

        News Southern Downs fireys come to the rescue of fire and drought battered wombat caught...

        ‘Everyone touched’: High tea to support cancer cause

        ‘Everyone touched’: High tea to support cancer cause

        News Stanthorpe ladies are encouraged to bring their friends and support a cause close...

        Downs’ demand for donated water slows to trickle

        premium_icon Downs’ demand for donated water slows to trickle

        News Weeks worth of water goes to parched rural residents.