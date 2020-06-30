Menu
Crime

Pizza delivery driver allegedly hit with metal bar for money

by Emily Halloran
30th Jun 2020 8:32 AM
A 22-year-old from Southport has been charged with armed robbery and stealing.
A MAN has been charged after allegedly assaulting and robbing a pizza delivery rider in Southport last night.

Queensland Police alleged an 18-year-old man was riding a bike to deliver pizza to a Woomera Street house at 7pm when he was approached by a man.

It's alleged the man, a 22-year-old from Southport, was armed with a metal bar and demanded money.

A pizza delivery driver was attacked last night
The delivery rider was then allegedly hit in the neck before riding off.

The man allegedly chased him and continued to demand money before the employee threw what money he had at the man and rode away.

Police investigations later found the alleged attacker.

The 18-year-old delivery cyclist received minor injuries.

The 22-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery and stealing.

He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

