Pisasale to face trial over fraud, sex assaults

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale (centre) is facing further charges of fraud and sexual assault.

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale will stand trial in Ipswich District Court with two separate legal proceedings that involve charges of fraud and sexual assault.

In a brief mention before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC, Mr Pisasale will defend 25 charges of fraud, and one count of attempting to pervert justice between June 19 and June 22, 2017.

In a separate trial, Mr Pisasale, 68, will defend two charges of sexual assault in Ipswich on December 9, 2016.

Mr Pisasale did not appear in person but was legally represented. Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden said the two indictments had been identified as appropriate to be listed for trial in Ipswich District Court.

She said priority should be given to the case involving sexual assaults, where a key witness lives overseas.

The trial involving the sexual assault charges was listed for the sittings to commence September 21. It was estimated the trial would take three days. The fraud and attempting to pervert justice charges were listed for August 24.