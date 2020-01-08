Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
News

Pilot to be disciplined after Fraser Island plane nosedive

Carlie Walker
7th Jan 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT overshot the runway, which caused a plane to nosedive on a beach on Fraser Island, according to the company director of Air Fraser Island.

The airline's boss Gerry Geltch, speaking to 7NEWS.com.au, said the plane hit a shallow pool of water while landing on a designated beach runway.

"At the end of the runway, there was a pool of water with a lip in it.

"He ended up coming to a halt in there."

He denied it was a "violent, abrupt" landing.

The Australian Safety Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority have been investigating the incident.

Geltch said the pilot will be disciplined for "uncalled for" actions which "went against operation requirements of the company".

fraser island gerry geltch plane crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Littleproud responds to scathing bushfire criticism

        premium_icon Littleproud responds to scathing bushfire criticism

        News FEDERAL plan revealed ahead of worsening conditions.

        A magical view to the future as cafe owner plans retirement

        premium_icon A magical view to the future as cafe owner plans retirement

        News THIS entrepreneurial Killarney woman is searching for that special someone to take...

        Cops catch alleged Killarney Co-op thief

        premium_icon Cops catch alleged Killarney Co-op thief

        News DROUGHT desperation forces staff to amp up security procedures.

        PHOTOS: Junior players raise skill sets

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Junior players raise skill sets

        News Junior football players are spending their school holidays working on improving...