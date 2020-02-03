Menu
Kevin 'the pig whisperer' Kiley. Mr Kiley runs Noah's Racing Pigs.
Piggy bank: ‘Pig whisperer’ continues charity push at show

Matthew Purcell
3rd Feb 2020 11:25 AM
ONE of the Stanthorpe Show’s newest attractions has been heralded a success with crowds lining the gates to get a peek at pig racing.

Kevin ‘the pig whisperer’ Kiley brought Noah’s Racing Pigs to the show for the first time.

Despite being based just up the road in Warwick, Mr Kiley made just his first appearance at the show on Friday and Saturday.

“I’ve been drivign past Stanthorpe for years so hopefully it has been well received,” Mr Kiley said.

It’s a different way of life, but one Mr Kiley enjoys.

“This is my 20th year doing it.

“I took over an animal farm called Noah’s Farm and my first job was to do pig races at a Melbourne Cup day function in 2000.

The pig race was a popular show on Saturday.
“It was a pretty rough set up.

“We just had some fence panels and a bit of paint which we drew numbers on the pigs backs.

“Now we travel from Cairns to Hobart and have raised over $5.5 million for charity.

“When we do pub gigs they raise some serious coin.”

Mr Kiley said the show has grown a lot in his time in charge.

“Its really evolved.

“Australia Day is our busiest day and I’ve got five tracks and last Sunday they were all out.

“I had pigs going everywhere.

“It pays my bills. I’ve got the best of both worlds.

“I make a living and some chairities make some good coin out of what I do and people like it,” he said.

