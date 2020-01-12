PHOTOS: Shoppers kick start their Sunday morning

KICK START: Nicki and Harry Dalton at this mornings Market in the Mountains.

STANTHORPE Showgrounds Exhibition Centre was flooded with happy shoppers this morning, as many rolled up to browse everything from home made goodies to fresh produce for sale.

The famous Market in the Mountains has kicked off again, with the first market of the year being a little quieter than usual according to the President of the Stanthorpe Crafters and Hobiest Association Inc, Heather Dux.

“January and February are always the slowest, it really kicks off after that,” Ms Dux said.

She said the market is a completely genuine handcrafted market that doesn't allow the sale of second hand goods.

“We support local communities and small businesses.”

The market runs every second Sunday of the month, as well as long weekends in the Exhibition Centre at the Showgrounds.

The next Market in the Mountains will be held on Sunday February 9 from 8:00am.