Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
KICK START: Nicki and Harry Dalton at this mornings Market in the Mountains.
KICK START: Nicki and Harry Dalton at this mornings Market in the Mountains.
News

PHOTOS: Shoppers kick start their Sunday morning

Saavanah Bourke
12th Jan 2020 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STANTHORPE Showgrounds Exhibition Centre was flooded with happy shoppers this morning, as many rolled up to browse everything from home made goodies to fresh produce for sale.

The famous Market in the Mountains has kicked off again, with the first market of the year being a little quieter than usual according to the President of the Stanthorpe Crafters and Hobiest Association Inc, Heather Dux.

“January and February are always the slowest, it really kicks off after that,” Ms Dux said.

She said the market is a completely genuine handcrafted market that doesn't allow the sale of second hand goods.

“We support local communities and small businesses.”

Photos
View Gallery

The market runs every second Sunday of the month, as well as long weekends in the Exhibition Centre at the Showgrounds.

The next Market in the Mountains will be held on Sunday February 9 from 8:00am.

market in the mountains stanthorpe markets sunday markets
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police warn residents after attempted robberies

        premium_icon Police warn residents after attempted robberies

        News Police are warning people to secure their properties after two attempted robberies on Wednesday.

        PM’s million-dollar surprise for Qld councils

        premium_icon PM’s million-dollar surprise for Qld councils

        News Fire ravaged councils get $1 million ‘out of the blue’

        Predicted thunderstorms keep fireys on high alert

        premium_icon Predicted thunderstorms keep fireys on high alert

        News Fireys are on standby across the Granite Belt as the Bureau of Meteorology forecast...

        Mitchell Shield game a ‘must-win’ for Warwick

        premium_icon Mitchell Shield game a ‘must-win’ for Warwick

        News A COMPETITIVE match could be make or break Warwick’s chances against the local...