A full land and air search is underway near Woodenbong after a light aircraft failed to arrive safely at a Queensland airport late Sunday afternoon.
Breaking

PHOTOS: Plane crash site located in rugged terrain

13th Jan 2020 12:08 PM
THE Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) confirmed a crash site had been located by air in the search for a missing light aircraft.

The single-engine aircraft, with two people on board, left Casino Airport about 2pm NSW time, and was due to arrive in Boonah, Qld around 3pm, but did not arrive.

The plane was reported overdue to authorities when it failed to arrive and the pilot was unable to be contacted.

Yesterday, AMSA tasked two rescue helicopters and the Challenger search and rescue jet to search the plane's last-known location over Tooloom National Park, but were unable to locate the aircraft.

The search resumed this morning at first light with assistance from NSW Police who coordinated the ground search.

The Westpac helicopter crew located the crash site at around 9:45 this morning, approximately 1.5km into the Koreelah National Park.

NSW Police have taken coordination of the crash site. Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been advised and will be investigating.

NSW Police, with the assistance of NSW Police Rescue and SES volunteers are now attempting to access the site from the ground, this will take some time as the site is located in very steep and rugged terrain.

More information will be available in due course. The families of those on board are being kept appraised of the search efforts.

