PHOTOS: Parkrunners double down on New Year’s Day

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Katrina and Doug Taylor with Andrea O’Connell at Stanthorpe’s New Year’s Day double parkrun.

PARKRUNNERS started the new year on the right foot this morning, with more than 100 participating in the Warwick and Stanthorpe New Year's Day double parkrun.

Those who were extra keen made their way to Warwick for a 7am start, while others joined in on the fun at Stanthorpe at 8.45am.

Parkrun volunteers were blown away by the impressive turnout of people and the number of visitors who made the effort to participate.

Kye Watson joined the 50 club, after running his 50th parkrun, while Barry Brunckhorst marked his 100th parkrun.

Parkrun will now continue at its regular time of 7am on Saturday mornings, starting on Talc Street.