BLUES AWAY: Robyn Nixon and Helen Keogh enjoy a New Year’s Day wine at Granite Rockin’ Blues.

IT WAS the perfect way to kick off the new year for patrons at the annual Granite Rockin’ Blues event at Jester Hill Wines.

This year marks the fourth year Jester Hill Wines has hosted the popular event.

Local legendary band Whiskey Gully took to the stage, along with Cole Train and, this year’s new addition, Nine Year Sister.

Locals were kicking back and relaxing among the vines, enjoying the start of what is hoped to be a great 2020.