PHOTOS: ‘Lift up’ for women of our region

WOMEN of our region were brought together today for a ‘lift up’ according to Rotary Club of Stanthorpe president Fran Hodgson.

Ms Hodgson said the Rotary Club of Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre teamed up to organise the luncheon.

“We want to support the women because the women are the ones who support the families,” Ms Hodgson said.

“It’s all about having a fun day as a relief for them to get away from the effects of the drought.”

Guest speaker Pushpa Vaghela from the National Rural Women’s Coalition said the day was all about connecting women together in rural remote areas.

“We are here to provide some motivation, inspiration and tips on how to be resilient but also look after your health and wellbeing,” Ms Vaghela said.

Ms Vaghela was one of twelve women selected by the National Rural Women’s Coalition to undertake projects in rural communities.

“I’m from Brisbane and it’s a three-hour drive to get here but this is where I want to be and the area I want to be supporting.

“Today is all about the ladies,” she said.