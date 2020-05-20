PHOTOS: Iconic grazing property up for grabs

HISTORY FOR SALE: Terrica Aggregation was been regarded for years as a prominent Southern Downs grazing property.

KNOWN across for state for its illustrious wool background, this historical Southern Downs grazing operation is soon set to go under the hammer.

The iconic Terrica Aggregation, 56km north west of Stanthorpe, was built in the mid 1800s and soon occupied by the pastoralist and pioneering family, the McLeods.

There the family pure-breed merino stud producers were known to have hosted visits from high ranking officials, including the British Royal Family.

The 15,989.87 hectares spot, with the option to be split into two holdings (that of Terrica Station and Currajong) is currently owned by the Victorian based Goodrich family.

Elders agent Nick Meyers applauded the owners for maintaining the property’s reputation as one of Southern Queensland’s leading pastoral enterprises.

“It is very rare for such an iconic asset to be offered for sale” said Mr Myer.

“This impressive pastoral aggregation is steeped in history and the owners are to be commended for their continued capital investment to uphold the famous heritage and overall efficiencies.”

The property hosts a five bedroom Federation style homestead, five and eight stand shearing sheds, four sheep yards, two cattle yards, 355 tonnes of grain storage and 60 surface dams and spring fed creeks.

Sales agent Andrew Williams said the property was one to beat and would not doubt garner widespread interest.

“Astute investors will immediately recognise the key features that the aggregation has to offer,” he said.

For more information, contact Nick Myer on 0427 610 278 or nick.myer@elders.com.au