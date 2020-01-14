PHOTOS: Holiday screening brings fun for all ages

HOLIDAY FUN: Jake and Rachael Walker at this mornings screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2.

A SCREENING of The Secret Life of Pets 2 brought crowds both old and young to the Stanthorpe Little Theatre this morning.

Stanthorpe Little Theatre Secretary Annie Mitchell said the screening is apart of the theatres community engagement and access program.

“What we found through surveys is that a lot of people don’t even that the Little Theatre is here and what it offers.

“Pretty horrified that we have been here for over 30 years and people feel like they cant come in,” Ms Mitchell said.

Stanthorpe Little Theatre offers a range of fun and engaging activities and workshops for all ages.

“Our memberships are starting up again from February 1.

“It is $50 for the year and includes a whole range of shows, productions and films.”

For more information visit Stanthorpe Little Theatre on Facebook or https://www.stanthorpelittletheatre.org.au/.