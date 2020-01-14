Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HOLIDAY FUN: Jake and Rachael Walker at this mornings screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2.
HOLIDAY FUN: Jake and Rachael Walker at this mornings screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2.
News

PHOTOS: Holiday screening brings fun for all ages

Saavanah Bourke
14th Jan 2020 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SCREENING of The Secret Life of Pets 2 brought crowds both old and young to the Stanthorpe Little Theatre this morning.

Stanthorpe Little Theatre Secretary Annie Mitchell said the screening is apart of the theatres community engagement and access program.

“What we found through surveys is that a lot of people don’t even that the Little Theatre is here and what it offers.

“Pretty horrified that we have been here for over 30 years and people feel like they cant come in,” Ms Mitchell said.

Photos
View Gallery

Stanthorpe Little Theatre offers a range of fun and engaging activities and workshops for all ages.

“Our memberships are starting up again from February 1.

“It is $50 for the year and includes a whole range of shows, productions and films.”

For more information visit Stanthorpe Little Theatre on Facebook or https://www.stanthorpelittletheatre.org.au/.

More Stories

Show More
christmas school holidays movie screenings stanthorpe little theatre
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adapt or die: Winemaker speaks out after empire’s collapse

        premium_icon Adapt or die: Winemaker speaks out after empire’s collapse

        Business Winemaker chats McWilliam’s collapse and the crushing impact of drought and hail on Granite Belt wineries.

        WORLD WITHOUT WATER: Drought dries dam, full carting begins

        premium_icon WORLD WITHOUT WATER: Drought dries dam, full carting begins

        News RESIDENTS reveal true toll of drought, turning off water meters, filling up pots...

        Social media proves handy tool for small business owners

        premium_icon Social media proves handy tool for small business owners

        News Social media proving a handy tool for locally owned small businesses.

        Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        premium_icon Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        News SDRC will review and consider recovery and resilience projects tomorrow morning...