PHOTOS: Heartwarming scenes as community ‘Lights up Dawn’

LEST WE FORGET: Kirsten Spencer shared this photo of daughter Emelia in her school uniform at their front gate.

THE community did an "excellent job' honouring the Anzac spirit on Saturday, despite COVID-19 having a major impact on the way we commemorate those who fought for our country.

Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch president Martin Corbett said although the community couldn't physically come together, the efforts of residents made him a "very proud veteran".

"It was a great morning," Mr Corbett said.

The community joined thousands of people from across the country in 'Lighting up the Dawn', an initiative introduced by the Returned and Services League this year to honour our servicemen and women, both past and present.

"People were standing at the end of their driveways with candles and you could hear the music through the town.

"I went down to Weeroona Park at 8am to raise the flags and lay a couple of wreaths and there were people down there giving a minute of silence and laying wreaths.

"It really was the Anzac Day spirit I had hoped for," he said.

Gracious Giving owner Debbie Wilmot and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker worked hand-in-hand to have The Last Post played through the town speakers at dawn.

"We had a couple of technical difficulties, but we managed to get around them and solve the problem," Mr Parker said.

"I have had phone calls from people thanking me and telling me it was great," he said.

Mrs Wilmot said she had also received an overwhelming amount of "thoughtful" messages from the community.

"Dee Davenport from Granite Belt Brewery contacted me and said she could hear it all the way from Glenlyon Drive," she said.

"There were some people that came into town and stood with Graham Parker and I out the front of the shop while it played."

Dawn Service on the driveway at Wilmot Lane.

She said she has had plenty of people requesting for it to be something to be done every year.

"I don't know whether the chamber could look at doing that but we wouldn't want to get in the way of what the RSL do," she said.

It was quite an emotional morning for the Petroccitto family, a day that is significant to their family.

"My dad's father and his three brothers fought in World War II," Joanne Petroccitto said.

"All four Steele brothers went to war and they all came back.

"It is an extremely significant day for us."

The day holds even greater significance since the passing of Ms Petroccitto's father Rodney Steele, better known throughout the community as 'Soapy'.

The memory of Stanthorpe’s ‘cannon man’ Rodney Steele, better known as Soapy, will continue through his family.

Soapy was heavily involved in the commemoration of Australian soldiers. He also fired the cannon at the Stanthorpe Anzac Day Dawn Service every year.

"We are going to carry on the tradition since Dad's passing," Ms Petroccitto said.

"We obviously couldn't do it this year but it is something we are going to be doing.

"I hope everyone carries on the tradition and keeps the Anzac Day spirit alive because that is what we are going to be doing with Dad," she said.