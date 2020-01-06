Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An ATM from a shopping centre has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.
An ATM from a shopping centre has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.
Crime

PHOTOS: Crims on front end loader steal ATM

by MADURA MCCORMACK
6th Jan 2020 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ATM machine from a shopping centre in Townsville has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.

Queensland Police confirmed the incident occurred at 3.12am on Monday at Stocklands North Shore in Burdell.

An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It is understood those responsible used a front end loader to smash through impact bollards at the shopping centre before taking a Commonwealth Bank ATM.

A QPS spokeswoman said the front end loader and the ATM had since been recovered and investigations were ongoing.

An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

Stocklands North Shore centre manager Malcolm Miller said he believed the offender or offenders knew what they were doing, as the front end loader did not impact shops or other infrastructure.

"We had a front end loader drive through the impact bollards, picked up an ATM, and drove off," he said.

"It's not affected the trading."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000

crime money police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Southern Downs mobile speed camera locations

        premium_icon REVEALED: Southern Downs mobile speed camera locations

        News There are over 50 locations in the Southern Downs that you could get done for speeding. Here are all of them.

        Wine sector the climate change canary in the coalmine

        premium_icon Wine sector the climate change canary in the coalmine

        News A Ballandean winemaker says climate change is the cause of a number of issues...

        Optimistic sentiment as new year dawns

        premium_icon Optimistic sentiment as new year dawns

        News Reflecting on a devastating year for the region, local business owners remain...

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Crime The man, believed to be in his 40s, asked her to get in his vehicle