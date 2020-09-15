PHOTOS: Car mangled after crashing into pole near Gympie
PHOTOS from the scene of a high-impact crash at East Deep Creek late yesterday afternoon have revealed a car left mangled after smashing into a pole.
The crash occurred just before 5pm when the car left the road and slammed into the pole on Lynch Rd.
QAS media sources said paramedics had treated one patient as a result.
"Paramedics have transported one stable patient to Gympie Hospital after a vehicle came into contact with a pole on Lynch Road at 4.50pm," QAS said.
