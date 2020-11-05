Menu
The solicitor for a man accused of murder has requested to view telephone records for the upcoming trial.
Crime

Phone records could hold key in Elizabeth Kippin murder case

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
5th Nov 2020 8:50 PM
The solicitor for a man accused of murder has requested to view telephone records for the upcoming trial.

Anthony James O'Keefe is charged with murder over the stabbing death of 81-year-old Elizabeth Kippin in her Wulguru home in July 2016.

Funeral of Elizabeth Kippin from St Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Defence solicitor Murray Bower applied in the Queensland Supreme Court in Townsville to order Department of Main Roads, Telstra and Optus records.

Mr Bower told Chief Justice the files formed part of their investigations.

"We are seeking information in pursuit, in line of an inquiry," he said.

Elizabeth 'Beth' Kippin.
"Further materials have disclosed information that we would like to follow through."

The prosecution did not oppose the request.

Mr Bower submitted an application last month to view and copy four subpoenas for the trial.

Files from the Department­ of Child Safety, Youth and Women as well as O'Keefe's ex-partner, the owner of a black Holden utility and a witness who was outside the house at the time of the incident­ was ordered.

The Chief Justice ordered the Department of Main Roads, Telstra and Optus records to be made available.

