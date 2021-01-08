Menu
Jayson Howarth’s love for animals started with his two dogs but now he wants to help those less fortunate.
Pets & Animals

Pet lover topped off 2020 critters living ruff

by Stephen Nadin
8th Jan 2021 7:27 AM

Animal lover Jayson Howarth ensured dogs and cats in his region had a treat-filled Christmas.

The Woolworths Innisfail store manager, 27, teamed up with a non-profit animal shelter to bring Christmas cheer to the Queensland community.

In charge of the store for just over a year, Mr Howarth has a love of animals thanks to his two dogs, Marshall, a golden retriever and a Jack Russell called Misty.

There is a donation bin in the store for the Cassowary Coast Paws & Claws animal shelter. Before Christmas, Mr Howarth organised for Woolworths to top up contributions with $300 worth of treats and toys from the store.

"I love pets and it was a great thing to do," Mr Howarth said.

Jayson Howarth organised for Woolworths to top up contributions with treats and toys to make special hampers for cats and dogs.
The hampers, delivered by Mr Howarth and store colleagues to the Innisfail animal shelter, got the thumbs up from managers at the non-profit organisation.

"My golden retriever, Marshall, was dressed up as Santa when we went to deliver the hampers and they were very well received.

"There's been some great feedback and it was great to ensure the animals got some treats in time for Christmas."

Mr Howarth also co-ordinated 35 festive hampers from the store to be delivered to the Cassowary Coast Regional Council Mayor's Christmas Appeal where they were distributed to less-fortunate members of the community.

Jayson Howarth’s dogs Misty and Marshall. Picture: Supplied
The council had partnered with a group of local charities to distribute assistance to disadvantaged residents.

"The store donated essential food such as pasta and sauce and we also added some treats like pies," Mr Howarth said.

"We are part of the community and it's also important to help the community."

Mr Howarth's efforts have earned him a Thanks A Million campaign nomination.

The Thanks A Million Pride of Australia awards recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help their fellow Australians through the challenges of 2020.

Nominate someone at thanksamillion.net.au

