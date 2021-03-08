‘Perfect ingredients’ for week of storms to hit Granite Belt
Stanthorpe and surrounds could be in for a week of wet weather with a chance some lucky residents could see up to 80mm.
Rainfall is expected to hit the region by today, beginning a week of damp conditions, according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimber Wong.
“It’s looking like a pretty good outlook, particularly over the next couple of days,” she said.
“It is difficult to give a range of totals but there is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to see 10-25mm per day over the border region.
“If you are caught in a heavier storm, it’s not wrong to say you may see totals of 80mm or more.
“That’s a reasonably similar story as you head into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, so hopefully that’s some good news.”
A “slow moving” south-westerly trough and an “upper eastern trough” were the cause of the weather shift and Ms Wong said there was a potential for storm damage.
“It is the perfect ingredients for a storm formation,” she said.
“Sometimes thunderstorms can be a little hectic so keep an eye on updates.”
While the focus of rain was on the “working week”, chances for weekends storm were still about 30-40 per cent.
It comes as Applethorpe saw 9.8mm over the weekend.
It would also be a welcome chance to reach for Warwick’s mean March rainfall average of 66.3mm.
Despite rain, temperatures were still expected to be 2-3 degrees higher than a March average.
“It might seem counterintuitive with the rain but it’s expected to be quite warm for the next couple of days,” Ms Wong said.
“The north-easterly wind is still bringing in warm conditions with a maximum temperature around 26 to 27 degrees for the next few days.
“A March average is typically just under 25 degrees.”