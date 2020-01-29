Pennisi to challenge Dobie for top job

Vic Pennisi and wife Sharon. Cr Pennisi has announced his intention to challenge for the mayoral role.

LIFELONG Stanthorpe resident and longterm councillor Vic Pennisi is challenging for mayor.

Mr Pennisi said people in the Southern Downs were not being listened to and believes he’s the man to change it.

“We need a bottom up style of governance that acts on behalf of the community in a transparent way in the best interests of all,” he said.

“I know I can create this much needed culture.”

With sixteen years of local government experience, Mr Pennisi believes the incumbent council has lost touch with the people.

“I love our region, I have lived here for my entire 61 year life, I love and respect local government but I have seen the trust erode over the past years because council doesn’t listen to what citizens are saying.

“Many other external factors have contributed to the decline in trust in our council leadership and I will earn trust again by listening, not talking.”

Pennisi said when it comes to issues, like drought and water, he has a better understanding of the complexities and knows he can drive infrastructure projects, if he had the reins.

“This is a region where people need to come first and we need an environment where locals can invest and want to invest locally.

“I want to ask people and business how we can help them prosper, not have local government block them with red tape.”

With plenty of ideas, Mr Pennisi is ready to discuss them with ratepayers and has called on the community to send their thoughts to him.

“I am fully accessible during the campaign and I will remain fully accessible as Mayor.

“I believe in transparency, building trust, rebuilding communities and most importantly I am all about listening.

“Anyone can call me direct. The details are on my website www.vic4mayor.com.au or follow me in social media using @vic4mayor.”