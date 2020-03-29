Pennisi ‘relaxed’ during mayoral vote

SITTING TIGHT: Southern Downs Regional Council mayoral candidate Vic Pennisi isn’t ready to believe the race is his just yet.

SITTING TIGHT: Southern Downs Regional Council mayoral candidate Vic Pennisi isn’t ready to believe the race is his just yet.

DESPITE commanding a considerable lead in the race for Southern Downs Regional Council mayor, Vic Pennisi is refusing to believe the race has been won just yet.

With a little over 5000 votes still to be counted, Mr Pennisi admitted the “race isn’t over until they declare”.

“I’m very relaxed but until they (Electoral Commission Queensland) declare, no one has it in the bag,” he said.

“There’s still some votes to come in which could change the whole decision.

“It’s hard to say how it would affect it, but it could impact the decision.”

Currently holding 8974 votes, Mr Pennisi said he was sitting tight while the Electoral Commission finalised the voting counts.

“There is nothing else I can do,” he said.

“I’m sure people are sick of seeing my face around, so I’ve just been going around this morning and pulling all of my signs down.

“I’m just keeping busy and looking forward to the future.”

Mr Pennisi doesn’t believe a decision will be made for at least another two days, with all votes set to be taken into consideration.

Unofficial preliminary results taken from Electoral Commission Queensland confirm 76.07 per cent of votes had been counted, at a total of 19,741.

With a clear vision for the Southern Downs if elected, Mr Pennisi is waiting patiently for the results for SDRC mayor.

“We have a great future ahead of us and I look forward to working with them (the people,” he said.

“The first thing we have to do in the grips of the virus is pull together to get over the worst.

“We’re a resilient bob here and we need to stick to national guidelines and do what’s best for the country.

“If I’m successful, that’s what I would do.”

Incumbent mayor Tracy Dobie was unavailable to comment when contacted by the Daily News.