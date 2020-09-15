Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lady Justice
Lady Justice
Crime

PEEPING TOM: Father of six fined for watching woman shower

Jessica Cook
15th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Point Vernon man been fined for watching a woman shower at a rest stop.

Ted Moss yesterday pleaded guilty to a privacy breach in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.

The court heard the father of six was caught out watching the German backpacker shower after standing on a bench in the neighbouring stall to peer over the 2.5m wall last December.

The woman looked up to see him staring down at her and screamed.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said the offending was "quite significant" as people in rest stops deserved privacy.

Moss was also charged with two charges relating to previous failures to appear in court.

On February 12 he failed to appear at court and later told police he had forgotten.

On August 26 he did not turn up to court but later said he had emailed saying that he would not be attending but received no reply.

When he discovered there was a warrant for his arrest Moss surrendered to the Hervey Bay Police Station.

Moss' defence lawyer said his client was on Centrelink payments.

He was given one fine for all three charges which totalled $1700.

Convictions were recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Premium Content Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Crime Meet some of the state’s convicted fraudsters and the schemes they used to dupe their employers, investors, customers and tax payers.

        Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Premium Content Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Politics Latest polling shows Labor expeted to win election

        Southern Downs’ crime trends revealed

        Premium Content Southern Downs’ crime trends revealed

        News Fresh data has given an insight into the trends around the illegal activity around...

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        News "We wouldn’t be able to go about the freedoms we can now"