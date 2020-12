A man is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Peregian.

Paramedics attended to the pedestrian in his 30s on David Low Way at 4.06pm on Monday.

The man complained of chest, abdominal and back pain.

He was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.