Queensland Ambulance responded to the scene but the woman was soon airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital. Photograph: Cameron Bates

A Granite Belt pedestrian has been flown to Toowoomba following a crash on Texas and Nundubbermere Rds this morning.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was on a Broadwater private property when she was struck at 9.59am, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

She was taken to the Stanthorpe Hospital with back pain but later airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said nobody else was injured.