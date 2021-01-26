Pearce vanishes from partner’s Instagram

NRL star Mitchell Pearce’s relationship with Kristin Scott has taken an ugly turn after a public disappearance on Instagram.

NRL star Mitchell Pearce has disappeared from partner Kristin Scott's Instagram page after a sexting scandal resulted in their wedding being cancelled.

The halfback's wedding day was called off just days out from the event on December 29 after alleged inappropriate text messages from Pearce to a young female club employee emerged.

The Newcastle Knights star was scheduled to marry his partner Kristin Scott in Byron Bay in front of 150 family and friends, including some of the biggest names in the NRL.

The relationship has been further strained with Pearce not seen on his partner's Instagram account since November 6.

Pearce's 10-week vanishing act ended Scott's clear desire for publicly sharing photos cuddled up with the former Roosters star.

Mitchell Pearce and his fiancee Kristin Scott. Picture: instagram https://www.instagram.com/mitchpearce_7/?hl=en

While Scott has shared photos on her account celebrating her 29th birthday, Christmas and New Years - Pearce has not been spotted in any of them.

Pearce has also deleted his own Instagram account.

The star playmaker said earlier this month he and Scott were "sorting things out" - but Scott's Instagram cleanse has led to speculation the couple's relationship is now over after the messy, public nature of the flirty message scandal.

Pearce earlier this month described the way the saga played out publicly as "traumatic".

"For me it's been a traumatic few weeks for my personal life and those I love," Pearce said.

"Unfortunately my actions have impacted the team and more importantly the people I have closest to me, Kristin and my family.

"I'm taking steps now to address these issues and for me to step down as captain this season.

"I love this club and I love my family and I'm committed to working as hard as I can to be the best man I can be both on and off the field.

Newcastle Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce and fiancée Kristin Scott. Picture: Instagram

"I appreciate a bit of respect moving forward and some time to get back to training."

Newcastle this week announced a five-man leadership group to replace Pearce as captain.

Mitch Barnett, Kalyn Ponga, Daniel Saifiti, Blake Green and Jayden Brailey will form part of the senior leadership group.

The club said the players were chosen after an "extensive selection process" and that all five will lead "both on and off the field throughout 2021".

A decision to select a club captain and on-field captain will be made in the coming weeks.

Originally published as Pearce vanishes from partner's Instagram