Passengers trapped as mini bus carrying 15 collides with car

by Elise Williams, Cormac Pearson
19th Mar 2021 4:01 PM
A serious crash has seen emergency services rush to the aid of 15 people, whose ages are unknown, with at least one in a critical condition following a crash involving a mini bus and a car.

The emergency helicopter, critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit are among nine other ambulance crews sent to the serious incident at Glenore Grove in the Lockyer Valley.

A car has flipped, and multiple people are believed to be trapped inside the bus, a police spokesman said.

The dramatic scene of the horrific crash involving a mini bus on Forest Hill Fernvale Road. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
The crash occurred just prior to 2.30pm at the intersection of Forest Hill Fernvale Rd, Walhuben Rd and Lake Clarendon Way.

 

The dramatic scene of a major crash involving a minibus carrying 15 people and a car. Picture: 9 News Queensland
A spokeswoman from QAS said there is one person in a critical condition, five who are 'potentially' in serious conditions and nine people in stable conditions.

The gender and ages of the people involved are not yet known.

More to come...

