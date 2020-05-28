Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.
Music

Dolly Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

28th May 2020 6:49 PM

US singer Dolly Parton has written a new song addressing the coronavirus crisis.

The song, "When Life Is Good Again", is about the challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus, according to US tabloid Entertainment Weekly.

"Life WILL be good again," Parton said, releasing a sneak peek of the song on Twitter.

The full song was uploaded on Parton's YouTube account.

The Grammy award-winning artist, famous for hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5", has been involved in various projects during the pandemic.

In early April, Parton pledged $US1 million ($A1.5 million) to Vanderbilt University Hospital for coronavirus vaccine research in her home state of Tennessee.

She also hosted the video series "Goodnight with Dolly", in which the singer read weekly bedtime stories for children.

Originally published as Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus dolly parton editors picks health music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “It was a pain in the a--’: Wash reopens, truckies rejoice

        premium_icon “It was a pain in the a--’: Wash reopens, truckies rejoice

        Rural AFTER drought closed the Warwick Saleyards truck-wash, livestock carriers were forced to travel up to 100km away.

        Growing concerns for youth mental health

        premium_icon Growing concerns for youth mental health

        News The region’s young people are grappling with grief and loss after unprecedented...

        ‘Massive help’: Council step in to support struggling community

        premium_icon ‘Massive help’: Council step in to support struggling...

        News ‘I think it is absolutely wonderful and couldn’t of come at a better time’.

        Qld election could go full postal

        premium_icon Qld election could go full postal

        News All Queenslanders could be made to do a postal vote