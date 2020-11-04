Menu
Parrot saves man from burning house

Ellen Ransley
4th Nov 2020 9:26 AM

 

A parrot named Eric has all but saved his owner's life, sounding the alarm after a house in Brisbane's inner city became engulfed in flames on Tuesday night.

The Kangaroo Point home was "well involved" by the time five fire crews arrived shortly after 2am, but found the occupant of the house already outside.

Resident Anton Nguyen credited his bird for alerting him to danger, after Eric squawked "Anton! Anton!" a number of times.

Eric the parrot saved his owner from a burning house. Picture: The Today Show
"Eric my parrot, he started to yell, so I woke up and I smelt a bit of smoke," Mr Nguyen told the Today show.

"I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames."

It's understood the home did have smoke detectors but the bird raised the alarm before they were able to go off.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man had been assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospitalisation.

Fire completely destroyed the home at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Alison Conway
The fire was brought under control by 3.30am and crews left shortly after 4.30am a Queensland Fire spokeswoman confirmed.

Fire investigators will head to the Salstone Street home on Wednesday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

