Parolee drives car at crowd, threatens to ‘shank’ witnesses

A former Stanthorpe man is back in jail after he threated to “stab and shank” a group of people during a 3am “melee”, before accelerating his car at the crowd, narrowly missing two people.

Damien James Lane was on parole for drug offences when he went to a Warwick home in the early hours of December 5 where a tense confrontation with a crowd erupted.

The Warwick Magistrates Court was told Lane was chatting on Snapchat earlier with people who accused him of breaking into their house.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Lane denied being at the house and messages were exchanged about “sorting it out” in person.

“Mr Lane turned up with another car and people in the house had armed themselves with a baseball bat before words were exchanged between the parties,” Sgt Wiggan said.

“Mr Lane drove up the driveway and knocked over a mailbox, then drove down the driveway and back up again, toward some people at a speed that was dangerous in the circumstances.”

Sgt Wiggan said Lane then threatened to “stab and shank” people while pretending to have a knife, which turned out to be just a pen.

The court was told that although there was no actual knife, witnesses believed there was and were fearful.

Lane has what was described as a “concerning history of violence”, which includes convictions for armed robbery, assaults, break and enters and drugs.

His parole was cancelled and he was returned to jail after this latest incident, and he is presently serving a sentence until September next year.

Defence lawyer Nathan Bouchier said his client had some intellectual issues and was effectively illiterate, and a longstanding drug problem had led to his entire criminal history.

Lane pleaded guilty to going armed in public to cause fear and the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The 29-year-old was sentenced to six months’ jail, wholly suspended for two years. His licence was also disqualified for six months.

He will remain in jail until his parole application for the prior offending can be heard, with Mr Bouchier telling the court a backlog meant that was unlikely to be before August this year.

