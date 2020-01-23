Parks due to reopen in time for long weekend

IT HAS been close to a year since fires forced the closure of a popular tourist destination but that's all about to change this weekend.

National Parks and Wildlife Service announced today that sections of Bald Rock National Park are set to reopen.

After fires ripped through the area in February 2019, the park was closed to the public.

NPWS Area Manager Darren Pitt said they were ecstatic to reopen in time for the Australia Day long weekend.

"Residents should be aware that the landscapes may look different to what they expect and signage within some national parks may be missing," Mr Pitt said.

"Therefore, we ask visitors to remain on known walking tracks.

"Our NPWS staff in the region are working tirelessly to ensure areas can be reopened as soon as possible.

Boonoo Boonoo Falls

"The safety of our visitors is paramount and therefore in the coming weeks and months, we will continue to review our park closures and visitor safety.

"In the meantime, please abide by the existing park closures as they are there for your own safety," he said.

Bald Rock isn't the only natural beauty tourists can return to, with sections of Boonoo Boonoo National Park also due to reopen.

Basket Swamp National Park, Mount MacKenzie Nature Reserve and Kwiambal National Park west of Bonshaw will also reopen.

People wanting to visit these, or any other national parks should check the website www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au for the latest updates and safety advice.